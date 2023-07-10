Central Gonja DISEC puts ban on Deber Chief Imamship

Alhaji Iddrisu Alhassan

The Central Gonja District Security Committee (DISEC), in order to ensure peace and security in the Deber Traditional Area of Gonja in the Central Gonja District, has placed a ban on all activities relating to the Chief Imam issue at the Deber Traditional Area.

A Communique signed by the District Chief Executive (DCE) and Chairman of DISEC said; “The Central Gonja District Security Committee (DISEC) as a matter if urgency order to ensure that there is peace and security until the issue is resolved by the appropriate authorities writes to place a temporary ban on all activities relating to the coronation until further notice”.



The Communique of the Central Gonja DISEC copied to the Paramount Chief of the Deber Traditional Area, the Chairman of the Savannah Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and the two parties involved in the Chief Imam issue stated; “The Hon Savannah Regional Minister through the Savannah Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and DISEC also writes to inform both parties involved in this matter namely Alhaji Iddrisu Alhassan and Mallam Abdulai Sulemana that neither are to undertake or participate in any activities relating to the installation of a Chief Imam for Mpaha until further notice”.



The Central Gonja DISEC further stated; “We wish to emphatically state that neither of the above named persons are to be recognized as the Mpaha Chief Imam and any Coronation undertaken is deemed as null and void pending the resolution of this issue by the appropriate authorities”.



The Communique of the Central Gonja DISEC also said; “We count on your support on this directive for peace to prevail in the area”.



It would be recalled that some cases discussed at a Gonja Traditional Council meeting chaired by Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto (I) on June 12 and 13, 2023 include the Deber Traditional Area Chief Imam issue.



After a lengthy deliberation on the issue with the representative of the Paramount Chief of Deber, given ample time to explain why the Deberwura is preventing Alhaji Iddrisu Alhassan from becoming the Chief Imam of the traditional area, the case was finally judged in favour of Alhaji Iddrisu Alhassan as the rightful Chief Imam of Deber because he was the chosen ‘Naimi’ ( a successor an Imam) before the late Imam of Deber passed on.

Alhaji Iddrisu Alhassan was subsequently pronounced by the Gonja Traditional Council as the Chief Imam of the Deber Traditional Area.



However the Paramount Chief of the Deber Traditional Area, Deberwura Sulwu Boresa (I) defied the decision of the King and Overlord of the Gonja and the Gonja Traditional Council and purportedly coronated his choice (Mallam Abdulai Sulemana) as the Chief Imam making tensions rise in the area.



On July 7, 2023, some young men believed to be sons of the Deberwura and a sub- Chief called Kapiasewura were at the house of Alhaji Iddrisu Alhassan who the Gonja Traditional Council settled on as the Chief Imam of the Deber Traditional Area to issue threats of killing him and his supporters.



The vigilance and support of the family and supporters of Alhaji Iddrisu Alhassan averted any attack on him.



The Assembly man for the area had to quickly inform the Police who were there to handle the situation.



Meanwhile the King and Overlord of Gonja Yagbonwura, Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I) has sent emissaries to Mpaha to summon the Paramount Chief of the Deber Traditional Area, Deberwura Sulwu Boresa (II) and three other persons involved in the issue to his Palace at Damongo on Sunday July 15, 2023.