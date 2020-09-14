Regional News

Central Region police Command receives support to combat crime

The donation is to augment the work of the Central Regional Police Command

The Central Regional Police Command has received quantities of logistical support, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and cash to augment their work.

Gaso Petroleum Limited, one of the fastest-growing oil marketing companies in Ghana donated GHC20,000.00 to support a Police Training Center Project and quantities of drinking water, nose masks, sanitizers, and tissue papers.



Caitec Delta Company Limited, a giant in the automobile industry and a member of the Caitec Group of Companies also donated five motorbikes.



Presenting the items at a joint presentation ceremony in Cape Coast, Mr Isaac Asante, Director of Gaso Petroleum Limited explained that the donation was in support of the efforts of the Police to combat crime in the country.



He said his company’s donation was in response to the Regional Commander’s appeal for assistance for the completion of a police training center.



Mr Asante stated that modern policing was not the preserve of the Police Administration alone but a shared responsibility between the Police and its stakeholders and urged the Police to nurture public trust by holding themselves to the highest standard of performance, professionalism, integrity, and ethics.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Habiba Akyere Twumasi-Sarpong, the Central Regional Police Commander received the donation on behalf of the Ghana Police Service and expressed gratitude to the two organisations for their kind gesture.



She indicated that the donation was necessary and timely to assist the Service to execute its core responsibility of protecting lives and property especially as the December 2020 polls inches in.



DCOP Twumasi-Sarpong said the Police remained the first point of contact for the civilian population in matters of crime and security “so there is the need to resource them to enhance their capacity to ensure a safe and secure society" and pledged its commitment to ensure the right maintenance culture to elongate the lifespan of projects.



"Our vision is to be a world-class Police Service capable of delivering planned, democratic, protective, and peaceful services to the standard of international best practices. The Ghana Police Service cannot operate accurately without assistance from organisations like yours so we ask other organisations to emulate your examples,” she stated.



She further assured that the donation would be used for the intended purpose of effective policing to help curb crime, especially in far-to- reach areas to maintain national peace and cohesion.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.