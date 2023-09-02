Central Region records decrease in vehicle fires in six months

Some Officers of the GNFS

Source: GNA

The Central Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) recorded a dip in vehicular fires in the first half of the year to 32, compared to 36 in 2022.

Divisional Officer three (DOIII) Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Regional Public Relations Officer, attributed the feat to intensified stakeholders’ engagements.



He told the Ghana News Agency the GNFS had met all transport managers in all the districts on fire safety as part of the intensified road accident education.



“These have impacted on the reduction in fire incidents.



“It is our intention to cover every driver anywhere in the Region with the fire safety good news by the end of the year,” he said.



DOIII Hudu was worried about the number of vehicles lost to fire in the Region in a year and described the incident as largely preventable.



For him, “majority of vehicular fires could have been prevented if the owners or drivers had fire extinguishers at the scene.

“A fire extinguisher is even more important in your vehicle than your spare tyre,” he added.



He described as an irresponsible act, acquiring a vehicle, worth thousands of Cedis but failing to purchase an extinguisher, less than five hundred Ghana Cedis.



He advised revellers of this year’s Oguaa Fetu Afahye which peaks on Saturday, September 2, to be weary of their safety as they celebrate.



He said fire personnel had conducted fire safety inspection in some event centres and would be patrolling during the festivities to ensure they adhere to best practices.



“Any premises that violates the fire safety measures will be taken on,” he cautioned.