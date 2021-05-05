Central Region records reduction in road accident deaths

A photograph of police officials at an accident scene

The Central Region recorded 48 deaths from 254 road crashes in the first quarter of 2021, representing a 57.96 per cent reduction over the 90 deaths recorded from 188 crashes same period last year.

The figure comprised 38 males and 10 females as against 55 males and 35 females the previous year.



Ms Linda Afortey-Annang, the Regional Head of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast.



She said the crashes involved 176 commercial vehicles, 112 private vehicles and 68 tricycles, with the injured numbering 394.

She said 17 of the deaths occurred through pedestrian knockdowns as against 18 recorded in 2020, adding that 42 of the accidents were fatal, 77 serious and 135 minor.



Mrs Afortey-Annang cautioned road users to take charge and make their safety a priority as a measure to curtail road crashes in the Region.



She advised drivers to adhere strictly to road signs and regulations to “help them arrive alive for themselves and their families.”