Central Regional Coordinating Council calls for workplace coronavirus adherence

Regional Co-coordinating Director, Kinsgley Agyei Boahene

Following the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Regional Coordinating Council has urged all Public Service Organizations to effectively ensure workplace safety contingency measures to curtail its spread.

It said with immediate effect, the COVID-19 protocols must be enforced to ensure the safety and well-being of all public officers and members of the public who visited public service work environment.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 22nd address to the Nation on Sunday, January 17, urged both private and public Firms to run shift systems or possibly work from home to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus disease.



A Communique signed by Kinsgley Agyei Boahene, the Regional Co-coordinating Director and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast, said it was crucial to adopt a shift system and an alternative Communication technology approaches including; virtual, telephone, emails and a host of others to help contain the spread of the pandemic.

“We further direct all Heads of Department, unit or section to prepare your contingency measures to ration staff for effective and efficient work to keep your various offices running in order not to detail work,” he added.



The Public Services Commission had also directed all workplaces to abide by the directives instituted to stop the further spread of the pandemic.