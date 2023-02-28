Central Regional House of Chiefs urged to resolve chieftaincy disputes

Central Regional house of chiefs at a media conference

The Queen Mother of Assin Attendanso traditional area of the Central Region, Nana Abena Gyamfua, has expressed serious concern about the slow pace at which houses of chiefs in the country, especially in the Central Region, deal with the many chieftaincy conflicts pending before them.

According to her, the inability of the chiefs to firmly and honestly decide on cases on time when all facts about such matters are already available to them is what is leading to chaos in many traditional areas, including Assin Atandansu.



The paramount queen, Nana Abena Gyamfua, expressed her displeasure at a press conference held at Nyankumasi by her family, the Gyamfua House of the Asinie clan of Nyankumasi Ahenkro, led by Lt. Col. Nicholas Andrew Otoo rtd.



The media conference was organised in response to the purported installation of one Brigadier General Augustine Asiedu, as the paramount chief of Assin Atandansu on the 11th of January 2023.



The conference, addressed by Lt. Col. Nicholas Andrew Otoo, emphatically declared that Brigadier General Augustine Asiedu is not and cannot be the paramount chief of Assin Atandansu traditional area.

According to him, on August 7, 2016, the Eku house of the Asinie clan, from which Brigadier General Asiedu is descended, filed a chieftaincy petition at the Central Region House of Chief, challenging the incumbent paramount queen mother, Nana Abena Gyamfua.



He explained that whiles the said petition is still pending for determination by the regional house of chief, Brigadier General Adiedu, with support from the Ghana Armed Forces (military), virtually installed himself as the paramount chief.



He noted that the procedure adopted by General Asiedu runs contrary and offensive to the laid-down arrangements for the nomination, selection, election, confinement, outdooring, and installation of a paramount chief. Col. Otoo further noted that there were two petitions and two applications for injunctions pending at the house of chiefs, all aimed at declaring his self-assumed status as Omanhene null and void.



The Paramount Queen of Atandansu Traditional Area, Nana Abena Gyamfua, the Second, was concerned about the slow pace with which such cases pending before the house were treated, rather than creating more chaos in such areas.