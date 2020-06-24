Regional News

Central Regional Peace Council gets a new member

Sheikh Yahaya Shafiq of the Alhus Sunnah Muslim Group was sworn in by the Chairman of the Central Regional Peace Council Mr. Matthew Eghan to replace the late Sheikh Abubakar Ibrahim who passed on in November 2019.

The core function of the Council is to prevent, manage, and resolve conflict and to build sustainable peace in the region. The Chairman, therefore, charged the new member to continue the good work his predecessor did to promote peace in the region, especially as election 2020 approaches.



He used the event to advise Ghanaians to live in peace with one another. No fighting, no insults, no threats, he said. Let us all do this for the love of Ghana. He urged all to keep Ghana one whole before, during, and after the elections.

He said the consequences of a non-peaceful election are too many to recount. We do not want to lose our lives, to destroy our properties, to live in fear and be refugees as we witnessed in some of our neighbouring countries. So let peace prevail, Mr Eghan said.

