Central Tongu MP donates building materials to Adidome Police Station

The Member of Parliament for the Central Tongu Constituency, Alexander Gabby Hottordze, has supported the Adidome Police Command with building materials.

The items worth thousands of Ghana cedis is the MP's gesture to augment effort by the Police Command to complete an ultramodern toilet project.



The materials donated included wall tiles, water closet, floor tiles, bags of cement and PVC pipes.



In donating the items on behalf of the legislator, the constituency executives led by the Constituency Deputy Organizer, Kwame Atsem, assured the police fraternity of maximum support from the office of the MP to enable them to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

He said the office of the MP and the NDC family appreciate the work the police was doing to maintain law and order in the constituency, saying "our Member of Parliament is committed and you will see more of our support in the coming days".



Ebenezer Kwesi Quartey of the Criminal Investigation Department received the items on behalf of the Police Commander and commended the Member of Parliament for his continuous support to the police administration within the district.



He promised that the command was going to use the items for the intended purpose, but like Oliver Twist, he asked for more of such gestures from the office of the MP.