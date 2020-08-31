General News

Chadwick Boseman’s demise announcement branded the ‘Most Liked Tweet of all Time’

Chadwick Boseman

Social media platform, Twitter has said the tweet announcing the unfortunate death of Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman is now the most liked tweet of all time.

Twitter on Saturday, August 29 confirmed the feat on its own verified account indicating: “Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever.”



The sudden death of the ‘Black Panther’ movie star was announced on his official twitter on Friday August 28 stating the famous star passed away after a battle with stage four colon cancer.



The message went viral and now stands alone at the top of Twitter's metrics board with 7 million likes, 2 million retweets and over 165,000 replies as at August 31, 2020.



The demise of Chadwick Boseman came to many as a surprise following the announcement by his family. He is said to have passed away in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

Chadwick died at the age of 43.





