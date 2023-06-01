Chain of mechanic shops razed by fire at Asokwa

File photo

At least, six vehicles, numerous engines and upholstery materials were destroyed when fire gutted a chain of mechanic shops at Asokwa in the Ashanti Region.

The fire incident occurred late at night on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.



In a Joynews report, a team of reporters aided in the swift response of the National Fire Service after dialling their hotline when they chanced upon the scene.



The fire service response team arrived at the scene, some six minutes after the call.



According to the Regional Operations Officer of the Fire Service, Divisional Officer Grade-II Nicholas Opoku Aikins, no light and other contributing factors made it impossible to ascertain the cause of the fire.



“We’ve accessed the devastation over here; you could see that now the place is dark so we can’t come out with the actual cause of the fire right now. So tomorrow early in the morning, the crew that was on duty will come and assess everything and look at the probable causes of the fire,” he said.

Counting their losses, an affected victim and local chairman of artisans in Asokwa, Richard Appiah Kubi lamented over the incident and added that most of the ravaged items belong to customers and owners of the latest and expensive car models.



“I was so disturbed when someone called to inform me on phone of the fire incident.



“Among the burnt items are all types of vehicle engines. These are engines and cars of different models that belong to us and our customers.



“Some are also spare parts and vehicles that have been burnt beyond repair. Those vehicles we’ve lost to the fire are the latest model of Honda SUV, Toyota Corolla, Nissan Pickup, Yaris, and many others,” he said.



ABJ/WA