Crime & Punishment

Chainsaw operator reportedly rapes 13-year-old niece

The victim was staying with the suspect after she claimed her parents had neglected her

A chainsaw operator, Akwasi Yeboah popularly known as “Osebor” has been arrested by Nyankomase Ahenkro Police Command for repeatedly raping his niece who is a 16-year-old JHS 3 Pupil in the Assin South District of the central region.

The victim was staying with the suspect after she claimed her parents had neglected her.



The uncle was said to be the one who was taking care of her needs took advantage of that to sexually assault her on several occasions.



The victim indicated that the uncle used her as a sexual object under the guise of buying her pad and providing money for food.

“He smooches my breast and kisses me at night, the sad aspect is that he usually gives me soft drink mixed with a drug suspected to be Blue-blue(sleeping tablet) and have sex with me after it has rendered me unconscious,” she disclosed.



She stressed that she reported the incident to her mother but she subjected her to severe beatings because she claimed the daughter was disgracing her brother.



The Assin South District Police Commander ASP Okyere Andam has confirmed that the suspect is in Police custody assisting them with investigation.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.