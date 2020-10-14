Chairman Abronye storms Chiraa market as he begins Bono Regional grassroots campaign

NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye

Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the New Patriotic Party’s Bono Regional Chairman on Tuesday stormed the Chiraa Market in the Sunyani West Constituency to campaign four more for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the incumbent Member of Parliament Hon Ignatius Baffour Awuah.

His visit to the market centres was part of the activities to begin his grassroots campaign across the Bono Region.



Joining him were, the Regional Secretary Kofi Ofosu Boateng, Deputy Organizer Kofi Darko, Financial Secretary Mr Henry Oppong, Communications Director Asare Bediako, Professor Tina Abrefa-Gyan Regional Campaign Team Member, Constituency Chairman Mr. Kusi Boadum, Council of Elders and other high profile individuals.



Chairman Abronye in an outside broadcast at the market centre persuaded with the market women and traders to vote for President Akufo-Addo because he has done more to deserve more as a President.

He said NPP with credibility and proven track record has successfully implemented free education policy among others which has helped to reduce teenage pregnancy, street children, and school dropout-out and suchlike.



Speaking to the jubilant market women, Abronye added that, it is only the NPP who can relieve Ghanaians of economic and social hardship which president Addo-Addo is currently pursuing, he, therefore, urged them not to allow other political parties and other individuals with a parochial interest to deceive them ahead of the impending polls.