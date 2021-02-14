Chairman Wontumi advocates for a review of 1992 constitution

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP

Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako has asked for an amendment to the 1992 constitution.

The Party Chairman is worried that it takes 3 months for a new government to put together its structures together before it can begin with its activities.



Apart from the number of months to set up the government to begin with the administration of the country, he does not understand why vetting of nominees should take several hours when it can be done in few minutes.



“For me, I think the 1992 Constitution needs a post mortem. This is because after elections are declared in December, it takes three good months before Ministers are vetted and the government sets up to begin its work.

This sets back development. This is not good for a country like Ghana and there is therefore the need for a review of the Constitution to address some of these lapses,” he said on Kumasi-based Wontumi TV.



He continued:” Apart from the number of months it takes for Parliament to organize vetting for Ministers, the number of hours used for the vetting should also be looked at. How can vetting take such long hours? Vetting should be regulated in order to prevent the needless longer hours of vetting”.