Chairman Wontumi gives details on how he earned his name

Ghanaian businessman and Politician, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi

Ghanaian businessman and politician Bernard Antwi Boasiako has explained how he came about his now popular name, ‘Chairman Wontumi.'

Asked why he chose the name Wontumi and where it came from, he stated: “Wontumi is a challenging name and describes me as one capable of achieving anything, especially what people think I am incapable of”.



According to the businessman, he has always seen every problem as an opportunity. “What others see as impossible I see to be possible. Hence, the name Wontumi which when translated into English, is impossible”.



Talking to Rev Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series on Y 107.9 FM he said, “Nothing you do can intimidate me. Right from my infancy, I’ve always wanted problems because when I solve them, I become Wontumi. So I am always happy when I have a problem”.

He added that he always makes sure to make the impossible possible irrespective of what it takes. He believes everything an individual sets their heart and mind to do they can achieve.



Chairman Wontumi asserts that everyone has that one thing they feel is impossible for them to achieve but, “don’t let it affect you. Keep going, you’ll be able to achieve whatever it is”, he added.



His advice to listeners was, “Life is easy, life is not hard but the way you want life to be will make it difficult for you. If there’s a step you want to take to achieve something, then go ahead and take the step without looking back. Because with God on your side, you’ll achieve the impossible”.