Chairman Wontumi's cryptic message on the passing of John Kumah

Chairman Wontumi and the late John Kumah

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, has reacted to the passing of John Kumah, a deputy minister for finance and member of parliament for Ejisu.

In a statement shared by wontumionline.com, Chairman Wontumi indicated that he is still shocked by the news of the deputy minister's death.



He described John Kumah as a “loyal friend and faithful brother whose loss" is exceptional and would be missed by him and the entire Ashanti Region.



“My good friend and brother, John Kumah. My heart is heavy. My eyes are full of tears. I am devastated and distraught. I have been struggling to find the appropriate words to describe how I feel right now because I know how you would have reacted if I were in your position.



“It is a mixed feeling of disbelief and shock. And this unfortunate news takes me back to some few months ago,” Wontumi wrote.



The Ashanti Regional Chairman also recalled how the Ejisu legislator supported him when he nearly died some months ago.



“I remember how you stood by my side and ensured that I survived at the time that I was helplessly dying. Little did I know that I was going to survive, only for me to be confronted with this devastating news of your passing months later,” he said.

Ghana was hit by the news of the death of one of its deputy ministers of finance, John Kumah, on Thursday, March 7, 2024.



An aide to the deputy finance minister has said that he was poisoned and had been struggling to stay alive over the past months but scumbled to the effect of the poison at the Suhum Government Hospital.



John Kumah was 45 years old.



John Kumah was appointed Deputy Minister for Finance by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in January 2021.



He was the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region and has been in parliament since 2021.



He was regarded as one of the rising stars in the ruling New Party Patriotic Party (NPP) and was touted by some factions in the party as a potential running mate to the flagbearer of the party, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He recently won the party’s parliamentary primaries in his constituency overwhelmingly to represent it in the upcoming general elections.



He was an entrepreneur, a preacher and a lawyer.



Kumah served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) before he entered parliament in 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, and 6 children.



Read Chairman Wontumi's full statement below:



I have lost a loyal friend and faithful brother whose loss is simply irreplaceable, not only to me, but to the region as well.



Rest well, my brother. We will surely meet in heaven one day.



Your brother and friend,



Chairman Wontumi



