Chairman Wontumi spotted at polling centre amidst Manhyia Palace brouhaha

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi)

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, was spotted in the Kwabre East constituency, where the party was holding its parliamentary primaries on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Despite reports of illness and being hospitalised, Chairman Wontumi was seen visiting one of the polling centres in Kwabre East, where he expressed confidence in the NPP's ability to secure victory in the upcoming 2024 elections.



In a video shared by Nhyira FM, Chairman Wontumi said that the party was determined to break the eight.



“Breaking the eight is non-negotiable. We are winning the 2024 election and breaking the eight. The NDC can do their propaganda and tell lies but there is nothing about the NPP winning the elections.



“We will win for Ghana to develop and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to become the president of the country” he said.



It can be recalled that the Ashanti Regional Chairman was summoned by the Ashante Traditional Council over some utterances he made against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Despite the summons, Chairman Wontumi has yet to respond to the call from the traditional authorities.



However, a delegation from the party reportedly visited the Manhyia Palace on behalf of Chairman Wontumi, although details of the meeting have not been disclosed.



The Manhyia Palace brouhaha



The impasse between Chairman Wontumi and the Manhyia Palace began when he allegedly challenged the authority of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during a meeting of the NPP parliamentary primaries vetting committee last week.



Wontumi reportedly said that he had built his own kingdom, that he had his own police and military, and that he would speak his mind to Otumfuo if he disagreed with him on any issue.

His comments angered the chiefs of the Asante Traditional Council, who have summoned Wontumi to appear before the Asanteman Traditional Council to explain his disrespectful remarks against the Asantehene or risk the shutting down of his TV and radio station.



Wontumi has denied making any such remarks and has claimed that he can never insult Otumfuo, even though he has not honoured his summons by the Manhyia Palace.



Photo of 'sick' Wontumi emerges on social media amid battle with Manhyia Palace



On Thursday, 25 January 2024, a photo of Chairman Wontumi, looking pale and sick emerged on social media amid his ongoing battle with the Manhyia Palace.



Although GhanaWeb cannot verify the originality of the photo, it was shared on Facebook by the media house he owns, Wontumi Online on January 25, 2024, suggesting that he has not honoured the invitation because he is indisposed.

Chairman Wontumi just visited the Kwabre East constituency voting centre and said, the NPP party will Win come 2024 Elections.#ElectionHQ#KokromotiPower



Bantama, #NPPDecides, Adwoa Sarfo, Ransford Osei pic.twitter.com/Q60JSCGfa6 — Nhyira 104.5 FM (@nhyira1045fm) January 27, 2024

NW/BB