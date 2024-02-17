Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies grateful to the people of Bolga

Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Siaw Agyapong

The Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Siaw Agyapong, has expressed gratitude to the people of Bolga.

According to him, Zoomlion gained its roots in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region; it started there.



He made this known at the just-ended 'Reshyth'; a 40-day fasting and prayer programme that took place at the Desert Pastures Church, in Bolga.



Desert Pastures is a branch of Fountain Gate Chapel. The founder of the church is Reverend Eswood Anaba.



Desert Pastures is in Bolga and is headed by Reverend Eastwood Anaba.



He went there to testify about the goodness of God.



According to the Chairman, the initiative was revealed to him by God in a vision.



"The Lord granted me the vision to start Zoomlion. While praying, God revealed a beautiful building used for collecting waste. I never understood it," he said.



He pointed out that somewhere in 2004, he travelled to China to buy some T-shirts in the wake of the pending elections at the time.



"So l had gone to China to buy T. shirts. It was an election year like this. 2004. I had gone to buy T. shirts to print for the parties."

He further pointed out that while there, he saw a tricycle used for conveying waste.



"While we were in a taxi moving along the streets, l saw a tricycle used in collecting waste on the streets of China," he recalled.



He stated that at that point, the Holy Spirit drew his attention to the revelation he earlier had, regarding the waste collection building.



He added that propelled him to divert the idea of buying the T-shirts to rather buying some tricycles.



Dr Agyapong indicated that he quickly called the person who lent him the money for the T-shirts to inform him about his decision.



He noted that his creditor vehemently refused, stressing that the money was not meant for that.



"Boss l want to use the money to buy tricycles. He said no. We never



gave you the money for tricycles but for T-shirts."



He however pointed out that he pleaded with him, and managed to buy a few and returned the rest of the money.

"I had to just beg him and buy a few and bring the money back," he said.



He said that upon arrival in Ghana, he and his wife prayed over the containers and tricycles.



The Chairman indicated that he went to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to inform them that he had some tricycles they could use to convey refuse, but they turned down the idea.



"Everywhere l went, everyone rejected me" and that's when he decided to try the initiative in the northern part of the country.



"So l humbly decided that let me try it from the Northern Region because they are more conversant in riding motors and bicycles, so l moved some.



"When l got to Tamale, l said l don't know anybody there, so l just moved a few and brought it to Bolga and l started here."



"This is the region that blessed Zoomlion. It is the region that accepted Zoomlion. It is because of this region that Zoomlion is Zoomlion today," he stressed.



He recounted that from Bolga, he moved to Kumasi where Otumfuo Osei Tutu II blessed it.



He added that Accra was the last destination where he was granted the opportunity to operate.

He observed that one can attract the blessings of God anywhere.



"Today, l have come here to testify to you that the blessings of the Lord can locate you wherever you are don't think you have to go to Accra to become a rich person," he stated.



He prophesied to the congregation that "the Lord who revealed Zoomlion to me and enabled me to evolve to this level, may that same God establish you. You will never lack Your generation will never lack."



He also donated to the church in appreciation to God.



He noted that the surest way of getting money is by approaching it with faith and confidence.



He therefore charged the members of the church to walk to a car shop and ask for the cost of a car of their choice for a start, a directive, that got the congregation charged up in excitement and jubilation.



"I want you to move to a car shop. Go and ask for the price. Collect the proforma invoice and tell them that you are going to come back."



The Chairman thanked Reverend Eastwood Anaba and Reverend Mrs Rosemond Anaba for their blessings upon his life and the Jospong family.



He finally thanked the church and declared God's blessings upon everyone.

The head pastor of the Desert Pastures, Reverend Eastwood Anaba, applauded the Chairman for his initiative.



Reverend Eswood Anaba described Dr. Agyapong as a man who loves God.



He recalled how when he was building his village project, he became concerned about how the place would be permanently maintained.



"When we were building the project, l know this thing is being built and in my lifetime is okay, but sometimes the problem is when you are not on earth again."



"Will this thing break down and the place be turned into borla?" he quizzed.



He said he did not want it to become a burden to the folks in the village, but a blessing.



He stated that he therefore decided to confide in his friend for his counsel regarding how to maintain the place, and he readily volunteered to help.



Finally, Reverend Eswood Anaba called on everyone who has been 'blessed by Bolga' or the Upper East at large, to be a blessing to the land.



"So those of you from Bolga or the Upper East Region have given something small, l want to encourage you to contribute and be a blessing to the land," he concluded.