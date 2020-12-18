Chairman of Medical and Dental Council congratulates Family Health Medical School

Gradutes from the Family Health Medical School

As 30 of its students were among the 2020 induction of newly qualified Medical and Dental Practitioners, the Chairman of Medical and Dental Council (MDC), Prof. Paul Nyame, has congratulated the Family Health Medical School, for being the Premier Private Medical School to present 30 of its students to become qualified Medical Doctors in Ghana.

Prof. Nyame made this statement during the induction ceremony of 582 newly qualified Medical and Dental Practitioners of which, 30 Doctors were from Family Health Medical School.



Prof. P. K. Nyame administered the Hippocratic Oath to the inductees and said, their induction was an injection of human resource into the country’s health system.



He applauded FHMS students for being part of the pioneering class saying, the initiative of Management in settling up the school was outstanding.



Prof. Nyame entreated the newly Doctors to accept postings to wherever they would be posted to, and never to demand for a change.



He advised the inductees to be mindful of the ethics of their profession and to take keen interest in the well-being of their patients.

He, however, disclosed that, effective from 2022, Doctors would be made to write Licensing Examinations before qualifying to practice, as it is done in most countries.



The Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, on behalf of President Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, encouraged the new Doctors to serve humanity with compassion.



A Board Member of the Medical and Dental Council (MDC), Dr. Constance Addo Yobo, admonished the new Doctors to serve the society with compassion and also apply all the skills and knowledge that they acquired from their various institutions, in their practice.



She also charged them to respect their Seniors and at the same time, learn from them to gain more experience on the job.



Dr. Addo Yobo said they were under two-year housemanship, and must make their institutions proud by doing the right things.

In an interview, Dr. Divine Kobla Attipoe, one of the FHMS newly trained Medical Doctors said, he was proud to acquire quality medical knowledge from renowned lecturers at FHMS, adding that he was optimistic he and his classmates would put into good use, the knowledge imparted into them.



Dr. Bridget Agbovi on her part said, FHMS had exposed her to know a lot about the profession and could say for the fact that FHMS was among the best Medical Schools in the country.



Officials of Family Health Medical School (FHMS) that witnessed the induction ceremony of the newly qualified Medical and Dental Practitioners comprised: Dr. Charles E. Fleischer-Djoleto - Dean; Dr. Emmanuel K. Labram - Coordinator of Basic Sciences; and Mrs. Rita Kaine- Registrar.