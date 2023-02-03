6
Chairman of PAC queries EOCO boss for failing to show up twice in a row

Fri, 3 Feb 2023

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee in Parliament, James Klutse Avedzi, has raised concerns over the consistent failure of the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, to show up before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

According to the chairman, he is not happy with COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah as it is the second time she has failed to appear before the committee, although she was scheduled to do so.

The chairman of the committee raised concerns when EOCO appeared before the committee.

"Last year she did not attend, and this year too she did not attend. We are taking note, and it should be communicated to her that the chairman of the committee is not happy that she is not coming or appearing before the committee," he said.

The Public Accounts Committee has started public hearings on the report of the Auditor-General for Ministries, Departments, and other Agencies (MDAs) for 2022.

The Chairman of the Committee, James Klutse Avedzi, and the members of the Committee invite ministers, directors from various institutions, and officials from the Controller and Accountant General's Department to answer queries cited in the Report of the Auditor-General on the Public Sector Accounts of Ghana (General Government) for the year ended December 31, 2020.

 

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
