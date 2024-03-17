Challenges in purchasing electricity credits due to internet disruptions – ECG

The logo of the Electricity Comppany of Ghana

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has notified the general public that the difficulties encountered when purchasing electricity credits are due to internet disruption issues that have affected a lot of things in the country.

In a communique released to the general public on March 17, 2024, and sighted by GhanaWeb, ECG assured the public that it is working assiduously with its service providers to ensure that the challenge is resolved as soon as possible to provide its customers with the best services.



“The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public that the current interruptions in internet service provision have resulted in challenges with vending and purchasing of electricity credits.



"ECG wishes to assure all customers that we are engaging our service providers and Metering vendors to assist resolve the challenge,” parts of the statement read.



The body in charge of electricity in Ghana rendered an apology to affected customers and assured them of resolving the issue soon.



The statement is on the back of recent cuts in undersea fibre optic cables, which have significantly impacted mobile network operations since March 14, leading to widespread internet outages across the nation.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has served notice to the public that the four subsea cables from Ghana to Europe through Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal are still out of service.



The outfit has also indicated that it will take about five weeks for the internet issues to be resolved and return to normalcy.



Read the full statement below



Announcement



Sunday, March 17, 2024

VENDING CHALLENGE DUE TO DISRUPTIONS IN INTERNET CONNECTIVITY



The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public that the current interruptions in internet service provision have resulted in challenges with vending and purchasing of electricity credits.



ECG wishes to assure all customers that we are engaging our service providers and Metering vendors to assist resolve the challenge.



We wish to apologise for the inconvenience caused and assure our cherished customers of our continued efforts in providing them with reliable service.



ECG, the name behind electricity in Ghana.





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



SB/OGB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel