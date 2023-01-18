Chamber of Automobile Dealership Ghana begs EOCO over stolen cars

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, EOCO boss

The Chamber of Automobile Dealership Ghana (CHADG), have pulled back their threats to take action against the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and it’s Executive Director COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

The livid car dealers threatened to deal with the anti-crime organisation over the seizure of some vehicles believed to have been stolen.



The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) carried out an intelligence-led operation for the retrieval of various specifications of luxury vehicles in the country.



The retrieved cars, according to EOCO, were suspected to have been stolen from the United States of America (USA) and Canada.



“On Friday December 9, 2022, thirty-seven (37) of such vehicles were retrieved from some garages in Accra during which ten (10) persons were arrested,” an EOCO statement said.

Provoked by the operation carried out by EOCO, Chamber of Automobile Dealership Ghana (CHADG) accused the state institution of acting in bad faith and threatened to take action.



However, General Secretary of the Chamber George Dumenu in an interview with journalists said the threats were issued out of anger as he admits that fighting with EOCO on the issue will be fruitless.



“We were unhappy about how our vehicles were seized. No one will be happy if such a thing is done to him or her. That is why we reacted in that manner. We spoke out of anger, we cannot rub shoulders with government institutions like EOCO,” he said.