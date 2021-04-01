Change Haruna or we demonstrate against you – Desoso to NDC leaders

Former First National Vice-Chair of the NDC, Anita Desoso

A Former First National Vice-Chair of the National Democratic Congress, Anita Desoso, has said an urgent change in the leadership of the NDC in Parliament will save the caucus from further crisis.

According to her, replacing the current leadership will assuage the base of the party saying the latest episode of chaos from the caucus has broken the trust and confidence of the rank and file of the NDC party.



“If they don’t change these guys now, I’ll personally lead a demonstration against the leadership because this can’t continue anymore. The Judahs within the party are being exposed and it’s time to remove them,” Desoso told Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Ghana Kasa on Agoo T.V/Kasapa Fm Thursday.



She lauded the North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for acting on his conscience and resigning to show the disapprobation of the betrayal by their leadership.



The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Wednesday held an adhoc meeting with the Council of Elders of the party and the entire Parliamentary Caucus following the recent confusion in parliament.



They met to address the concerns of the teeming members and supporters of the party.

There has been agitations following the disquiet and misgivings that characterised the approval of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees by Parliament.



The North Tongu Lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa resigned from parliament’s Appointments Committee amidst the confusion.



The former deputy Education Minister in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament on Tuesday, March 30, said the decision was taken after careful consideration adding that it was on a matter of principle.



Meanwhile, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu says he is still in charge despite the seeming chaos on the front of the minority in the lawmaking chamber.



“Not at all, I am fully in charge. I am the Minority Leader, this morning, I have engaged with the party leadership and Council of Elders,” he told reporters in the chamber while answering questions on the resignation of the North Tongu MP from the Appointments Committee of the House.