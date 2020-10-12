Change-makers urged to support less privileged in society

Rev. Francisca Duncan Williams

Rev. Francisca Duncan Williams has urged persons who have influence on the society to focus on improving the well being of the less privileged in the society.

She said this during the maiden Humanitarian Awards Ghana, which celebrates and honours individuals who have positively impacted on the society in various endeavours.



Mama Francisca who was the Guest of Honour urged change-makers to make the nation a better place for all.



She urged Ghanaians to maintain the peace the country was currently enjoying during and after the December 7 polls.

Mr. Wisdom Dordoe, Programme Director of Humanitarian Awards Ghana, in his remarks said the awards ceremony aimed at identifying, recognizing and awarding extraordinary individuals and groups who were positively impacting the lives of people, nature and society in Ghana and beyond.



“We believe that putting the spotlight on these individuals and non-profit organizations will not only celebrate them but also build a strong platform for them by giving a voice and opportunities while building a positive attitude in the world,” he said.