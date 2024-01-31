'Channel your energies into making Ghana's political discourse better' – MP counsels coup plotters

Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Oda in the Eastern Region, Alexander Akwasi Acquah has appealed to all persons harbouring the intention of staging a coup d’etat to overthrow a constitutionally elected government in Ghana into making our politics better.

Speaking on Angel Morning Show (AMS), the lawmaker said the political discourse in this country will be better if all persons who think the government is underperforming partake in politics so as to challenge politicians.



This, he said, could even help politicians to be more responsible and deliver on the promises they make during elections as they will now know that there are several competent hands waiting to take over from them.



“I encourage all persons who think of coups as the alternative to overthrowing a constitutionally elected government to channel their energies into making the political discourse better…in fact, they must channel their energies into political discourse,” he said.



To him, coups are never solutions to changing a democratically elected government in a stable country like Ghana as the stability of the country is more important than the interest of any other person.

The Accra High Court sentenced to death by hanging six coup plotters who were convicted of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason.



Three others including Assistant Commissioner of Police, Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Gameli, and another junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, have been acquitted.



The six persons including three soldiers are; Donya Kafui, aka Ezor (a blacksmith) and Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu (a fleet manager), were found guilty of conspiracy to commit treason and treason, while Johannes Zikpi (a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces) was found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason.



The three soldiers – Warrant Officer II Esther Saan Dekuwine, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason.