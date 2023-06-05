Channel your resources and energy into fighting poverty and deprivation - Mahama to Gonjas and Mamprusis

The NDC flagbearer, John Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has admonished the feuding factions of the Paramount Chiefs of the Soo and Wasipe Traditional areas of the North East and Savanna Regions to channel their resources and energy into fighting poverty and deprivation which is their common enemy.

The flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, in a statement on June 2, 2023, called for the urgent intervention of the Overlords of Mamprugu and Gonjaland and the Paramount Chiefs of the Soo and Wasipe Traditional Areas to restore calm and deploy time-tested traditional and peaceful means to resolve the dispute of a border between the Soo and Wasipe traditional areas of the North East and Savanna Regions respectively.



According to him, he is disappointed with the recent hostilities between both sections of the Gonja and Mamprusi communities, along with a disputed border between them. Adding that these hostilities emanating from the disputes over traditional jurisdictional have led to the destruction of property and loss of lives, which is very unfortunate.



He said: “Gonjas and Mamprusis have lived together peacefully for ages and have become family through intermarriage and other social relationships. We must endeavour to co-exist peacefully and deploy non-violent means to resolve disputes instead of resorting to arms at the slightest provocation”.

The former president, John Dramani Mahama, urged the people of Soo and Wasipe to channel their resources and energy into fighting poverty and deprivation while calling on the Ministers for Chieftaincy, National Security, and Interior and the North East and Savanna Regional security councils to take urgent steps to resolve the conflict and restore calm to the area.



He assured his brothers and sisters in Mamprugu and Gonjaland of his readiness to assist in any way possible to bring lasting peace to the area.