34
Menu
News

Chaos at Methodist polling center as voters accuse NPP of vote buying

Ee8d8489 D49d 40a1 Ac05 0b498055bad9 Some voters at the center

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some voters at the Methodist Primary 1 polling station in Assin Breku have accused the NPP of vote buying.

Barely 30 minutes before the commencement of voting, some voters at the DA JSS Bereku raised alarm about vote buying in a house close to the voting center.

When GhanaWeb's reporter got to the venue, there were some voters at the said house and journalists were being chased away from the venue.

The northern regional chairman of the NPP also blocked cameras and ordered his party members not to speak with journalists.

Meanwhile, voting commenced at exactly 7am at Methodist Park which has 4 polling stations.

Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:





YNA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé