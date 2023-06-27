Chaos at Methodist polling center as voters accuse NPP of vote buying

Some voters at the center

Some voters at the Methodist Primary 1 polling station in Assin Breku have accused the NPP of vote buying.

Barely 30 minutes before the commencement of voting, some voters at the DA JSS Bereku raised alarm about vote buying in a house close to the voting center.



When GhanaWeb's reporter got to the venue, there were some voters at the said house and journalists were being chased away from the venue.



The northern regional chairman of the NPP also blocked cameras and ordered his party members not to speak with journalists.



Meanwhile, voting commenced at exactly 7am at Methodist Park which has 4 polling stations.





