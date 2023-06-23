Chaos ensues as Kanda traffic light issues persist, ministry called to act

The abandoned traffic light has led to unprecedented havoc and chaos at the intersection

The Department of Urban Roads under the Ministry of Roads and Highways has drawn harsh criticism for its failure to repair the broken traffic light on the Kanda Highway located after the overpass stretching to Ridge.

The abandoned traffic light has led to unprecedented havoc and chaos at the intersection, leaving commuters and pedestrians at the mercy of unregulated traffic flow.



The gravity of the situation was brought to light by the host of Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben socio-political talk show, Don Kwabena Prah who expressed his disappointment at such negligence.



Don Prah’s concerns resonated with countless frustrated citizens who have been witnessing the dire consequences of the malfunctioning traffic light day after day.



“Since the traffic light malfunctioned, the intersection has turned into a hotbed of chaos, with vehicles vying for right-of-way and pedestrians navigating the roads with trepidation. The absence of a functioning traffic control system has resulted in frequent traffic jams, near-misses, and an alarming increase in accidents. Commuters are now forced to spend prolonged periods of time stuck in heavy traffic, exacerbating their daily frustrations and impacting productivity,” he bemoaned.



The Kanda Traffic Light, which serves as a crucial link between several major thoroughfares, was installed to regulate traffic flow efficiently. However, its current state has effectively rendered it useless, leaving motorists and pedestrians exposed to potential hazards and increasing the risk of accidents. This critical situation demands immediate attention from the responsible authorities.

The Department of Urban Roads, entrusted with the maintenance and repair of road infrastructure, has come under heavy criticism for its failure to address the malfunctioning traffic light promptly.



Efforts to reach the Ministry of Roads and Highways for comment have been met with silence thus far, fueling public outrage and frustration.



With the chaos persisting at the Kanda intersection, the public’s patience wears thin and their faith in the responsible authorities continues to erode.



Happy FM will continue to monitor this situation closely, providing updates on any developments and holding those responsible accountable for the safety and well-being of the public.