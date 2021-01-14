Chaotic Parliament: Parliament will never apologize, individual MPs should – 1st Dep. Speaker

Joseph Osei-Owusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu has called the bluff of those calling Parliament as an institution to render an unqualified apology to Ghanaians for what has been described as disgraceful actions of some lawmakers on the dawn of 7th January 2021 before the election of Speaker of Parliament for the 8th Parliament.

“Those MPs who were snatching ballots papers and doing untoward things have names. We saw their faces in the cameras. Why should Parliament apologise for individual’s wrong done?” the Bekwai legislator quizzed on Kumasi-based Fox FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The Christian Council of Ghana has taken on parliament is demanding an unqualified apology from the lawmakers for their actions on the floor of Parliament during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana



“I expect the honourable house to also state categorically that they are sorry and such an act would not occur again in Ghana he reiterated”, Chairman of National Peace Council, Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo said.

But according to Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu popularly known as Joe Wise, nobody can be punished for the crime committed by another person hence, there is no need for Parliament as an institution to bear crimes of individual MPs.



“Even before that time, they were not MPs. They were Members of Parliament(MP) -elect so I don’t agree Parliament should apologise over their conduct” Joe Wise told host, Kwaku Kyerematen Nkansah during an in-studio interview.