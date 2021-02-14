Characters like Godfred Dame, Ken Ofori-Atta should not be approved as Ministers – Agbana

Edem Agbana, Deputy National Youth Organizer, NDC

Deputy National Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Edem Agbana has indicated that it is in the national interest that Godfred Dame and Ken Ofori-Atta are not approved to be Ministers.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Godfred Dame who was the Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice in his first term to be the substantive Minister in his second term as President.



The President has also nominated Ken Ofori-Atta to be the Finance Minister in his second term as President to steer the economy as it recovers from the shock f COVID-19 which has ravaged several economies across the globe.



But in a tweet expressing his opinion on the two Ministers-designate, Edem Agbana believes that these two personalities with their lies and inconsistency should not be handed the opportunity to serve in a public office.



He said “It is in the National Interest to prevent Godfred Dame and Ken Ofori-Atta from becoming Ministers. Such Dishonest characters MUST NOT be put in charge of any public institution”/

Meanwhile, Godfred Dame has faced the Appointments Committee of Parliament where he answered questions on PDS, the famous but controversial Agyapa deal, LGBT Rights and other aspects of the country’s legal system.



