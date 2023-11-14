Charles Bissue partners to provide free eye screening exercise for Essikado-Ketan constituents

Several people were catered for during the eye screening exercise

Source: Abraham Mensah, Contributor

Recognizing the debilitating effect of visual disorders on the livelihood of residents, Charles Bissue has sponsored a mass eye screening exercise for his constituents in Essikado-Ketan of the Western Region.

The screening exercise held at Kojokrom Market, was in partnership with the BaaMensa Foundation; a local philanthropic organisation.



The exercise received a huge patronage from students, drivers, public officers, traders and the aged in the constituency and neighbouring townships.



Addressing the media at the sidelines of the event, Bissue emphasized the need for Ghanaians undergo routine eye checks. He mentioned that “the eye is an important organ of the human body that ought to be protected.”



In his assessment, a number of Ghanaians are unaware of conditions affecting their vision, adding that the underlying factor has mainly been the cost of seeking treatment.



“I believe early detection of an eye defect is key to an effective treatment and management.”

He continued with an assurance of extending the exercise to other communities within the constituency.



“It is not a political thing. It is for the people of Essikado-Ketan and its environs. The exercise ends today but we are looking at possibilities of extending it across the constituency.”



Charles Bissue, is an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the NPP, in Essikado-Ketan, and a former Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Number of beneficiaries and conditions:



Over 620 beneficiaries were screened during the exercise. Participants were screened for various eye conditions and those with an underlying disorder or disease given medications and or prescribed lenses.

A couple others were advised to seek advance care at the district or regional health referral center to help correct a disorder.



Per records from the exercise, a number of people had common eye conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, cataract, floaters, dry and irritable eyes, and refractive errors.



The Executive Director for BaaMensa Foundation, Kwame Baa Mensa responding to the preliminary observations stressed the need to scale up efforts in eye care. He mentioned that a team of experts from India will be mobilized for a specialized service to attend to critical cases identified.



“As soon as we complete our analysis on cases of defects we will be able to mobilize a team from India to see to those defects. So our records after today will indicate how many people who will need such services and we will attend to that.”



He expressed great satisfaction with the turnout and the support received from Mr. Bissue.

“This means that the community is very appreciative of these efforts made to see to their welfare and wellbeing. And many thanks to Hon. Bissue for support.”

























