Charles Bissue takes on Sammy Darko

Charles Bissue is former secretary to the IMCIM

The former secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has descended on Director of Strategy, Research and Communication at the OSP, Sammy Darko over what he says are mistruths the latter has shared about an ongoing lawsuit against the OSP.

According to him, Sammy Darko made suggestions during an interaction on Okay FM on Monday to the effect that he (Charles Bissue) had withdrawn all applications filed at the court in respect of the cases being investigated or investigated by the OSP.



Charles Bissue in a statement described the move as a ‘calculated agenda by Sammy Darko and the OSP to mislead Ghanaians and other interested persons or actors in this matter.”



He further described it as a ‘distortion of facts’.



Indicating what he said are the facts, Mr. Bissue noted that although he withdrew an initial writ seeking to restrain the OSP from investigating and prosecuting him over galamsey allegations, two applications including one for an order of Judicial Review filed on June 2, 2023, and another for the enforcement of fundamental human rights filed on June 14, 2023.



Below is the full statement from Bissue:





