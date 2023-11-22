Charles Bissue to contest Essikado-Ketan constituency seat

Charles Bissue will contest the seat in Essikado-Ketan on the ticket of the NPP

A former Secretary to the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Cromwell Nanabayin Onuawonto Bissue, has declared his intention to contest for the Essikado-Ketan constituency as its Member of Parliament.

He will do so on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Making this announcement, he called on all members of the party, especially in the constituency, to rally behind him for victory in 2024.



“Come 20 December 2023, I will be picking nomination forms to officially initiate the process of contesting the Parliamentary Primaries in Essikado-Ketan Constituency.



“I humbly request for the support of all delegates in getting my nomination through, and surely being elected as the candidate to lead the NPP in Essikado-Ketan for 2024 election,” he said.



The current Member of Parliament for the constituency is Joe Ghartey, a former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, and a former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General.













