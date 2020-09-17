Politics

Charles Bissue urges Ahanta West youth to embark on insult-free campaign

Presidential Staffer, Charles Bissue

The Presidential Staffer and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Western Regional Secretary, Charles Bissue has advised the party's youth and entire members in the Ahanta West Constituency to be united and embark on an insult-free campaign ahead of the December 7 polls.

The campaign aims to canvass more votes for the party's parliamentary candidate, Lawyer Ebenezer Kojo Kum and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Charles Bissue made the call at the Unity Talk held at Beahu in the constituency over the weekend.



Addressing the gathering, Charles Bissue charged them to be united after the party's parliamentary primaries adding that, "just one person will become a winner in any contest but it's a victory for all NPP Ahanta West and not just for the winner ( Lawyer Ebenezer Kojo Kum). "



He, therefore, took the opportunity to plead with the party members not to allow what happened in 2012 to ever repeat itself in Ahanta West where NPP lost the parliamentary seat to the opposition party NDC even though the NPP won the presidential election in the area.



He continued that Ahanta West has been very faithful to the NPP since 1996.

He, emphasized, that the more Westerners in the ministerial and executive positions in government, the more job opportunities for the youth in the region.



Charles Bissue, however, stressed and advise the youth to stay away from politics of insult and campaign on issues because the Free SHS and NHIS alone is enough message since at least every household has a Free SHS beneficiary.



He acknowledged and commended the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area who is seeking for re-election, Lawyer Ebenezer Kojo Kum for performing well in the area and Parliament House as well.



He revealed to the party faithful that the Majority Leader in Parliament Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has been praising Lawyer Ebenezer Kojo Kum for his remarkable performance in the ECOWAS Parliament.



Some of the dignitaries who graced the occasion were; the Minister for Railways, Joe Ghartey, Ahanta West MP, Lawyer Ebenezer Kojo Kum, Kojo Yankah, Executive Head of CEOs Office GIADEC, Yaw Boamah, Ahanta West MCE, Western Regional Organiser, Mohammed Abdul Ganiyu, NPP Western Regional Communications Director, Issah Fuseni, Executives of the Western Regional NPP Campaign Team, among others.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

