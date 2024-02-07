Charles Bissue visits 'predecessor' Joe Ghartey following win of Essikado-Ketan NPP race

Parliamentary Candidate for Essikado-Ketan, Charles Bissue with MP for the area, Joe Ghartey,

The Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, received a courtesy visit from the parliamentary candidate for Essikado-Ketan, Charles Bissue, at his office at the Parliament House in Accra.

Charles Bissue, who is also the former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), emerged winner in the party’s parliamentary elections on Saturday, January 27, 2024, becoming the party's candidate for the December polls.



After meeting with Charles Bissue, Joe Ghartey assured him of his full support and cooperation in delivering the best of development for the people of Essikado-Ketan, as he prepares to bow out of active politics in 2025.



On his part, Charles Bissue stated that his interaction with the outgoing MP, Joe Ghartey, was to set the agenda for a common agenda for expansive development in infrastructure for the people of Essikado-Ketan.

“The reception was great, and I felt honoured by his counsel. Joe Ghartey assured me of working with me in delivering the best of development for the good people of Essikado-Ketan, as he prepares for his exit in 2025. Our conversation and commitment transcends the coming election.



"It is a common agenda for expansive development in infrastructure, human resources and prosperity for all. #TogetherWeCan,” he stated.



NW/AE