Charles Owusu breaks silence after reply from Jubilee House

The Presidency a few days ago denied allegations that some security officers at the seat of government are leaving their post due to unfair treatment; a claim made by Charles Owusu.

The Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin in a press release said the allegation is untrue.



“The Office of the President would like to put on record that at no point in the tenure of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, from 2017 till date, have seventy-seven security personnel left Jubilee House to their respective units.”



“Indeed, no security officer has left Jubilee House because of “unfair treatment meted out to them at the seat of the presidency. Curiously, at no point in Mr. Owusu’s submissions did he provide any evidence whatsoever to buttress these false claims.”

On Friday's edition of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Charles Owusu responded to the statement.



