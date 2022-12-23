Charles Owusu promises to buy crates of eggs for Supreme Court justices after Asiedu Nketiah audio

Former Head of the Monitoring Unit of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu

Former Head of the Monitoring Unit of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has expressed joy over a recent audio recording of NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia telling members of his party that they had no evidence when they sent their election petition to the Supreme Court.

Prior to the just-ended NDC National Delegates Congress, Mr. Asiedu Nketia, who was contesting for National Chairman of the party, was heard vividly on an audio recording disclosing that they went to the court without any concrete evidence to back their claims that the elections were rigged in favor of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



To Charles Owusu, this vindicates the Chief Justice, Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah and his Judges.



NDC Attacks Judiciary Credibility



It could be recalled that the NDC petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the election results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) that saw Nana Akufo-Addo having a second term in office.



They challenged the legitimacy of the results under claims that the EC was in bed with the government and had rigged the elections for the President.

After a verdict by the Supreme Court that cleared the President and the Electoral Commission of any wrongdoing, the leadership of the NDC consistently attacked the credibility and dignity of the Chief Justice and the Judiciary.



No Evidence



But in the audio recording, Mr. Asiedu Nketia narrated; "When we were doing the collation, the system you (Chairman Ofosu Ampofo) brought saying it is robust and strong, when we collated five Regions; we are told it has crashed. This is the truth. So, when we decided to go to court, we agreed to do manual collation. So, we gathered some people to collect the pink sheets and our Chairman sat on the Collation Committee that he will handle the collation. He went for some University people who did some shoddy work. When the time was up for me to stand in the dock, the results that they gave me if I use it to defend the case, I will be disgraced so we couldn't send those results to the court.



"They then said we should go to lawyer Tsikata. So we carried all the documents and presented them to lawyer Tsikata. These are things we shouldn't be saying publicly. When we gave them to him and in the next morning, after he had perused them, he replied us saying take back your grasscutter. If these are the things you are sending to the court, go and look for your lawyer because I can't do this work. This is why when we went to court and they said where are my results, I replied that I didn't bring any results. I believe you heard that; I don't know how to lie. I am saying if I become the Chairman, all this nonsense will not happen."