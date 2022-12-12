Owusu Bempah reacts to clash between NDC factions at Cape Coast congress

Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah,

A Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah, has condemned some violence that erupted at the just-ended National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth congress.

According to him, the violence that erupted during the congress should discourage Ghanaians from voting for the NDC, as the same violence may occur during the 2024 general elections.



He said, “Ghanaians have realized that the NDC is not a party to be voted for. Even in internal elections, they are killing themselves; they will turn around and unleash the same violence on the people of Ghana in any election.



“We all remember when former President John Mahama said when it comes to violence, the NDC comes from a revolutionary background and nobody can beat them to it. That is precisely what they exhibited during their internal elections to elect party executives," 3news quoted Owusu Bempah



He, however, called on various stakeholders to call the NDC to order ahead of the 2024 elections.



“We are calling on the National Peace Council, chiefs, and opinion leaders to call them to order. For us in the NPP, we love peace, we elected our leaders in a peaceful manner, and we are sounding this caution to them that in 2024 elections, Ghanaians are going to reject the NDC. We know that they intend to resort to violence, but the people of Ghana will stand up and defend the Constitution of Ghana. They are not the alternative for the people of Ghana. Lies, propaganda, and violence are their hobbies; Ghanaians believe in the NPP,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has announced a GHC10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of some 16 persons who engaged in violent acts during the Youth and Women’s Conference held by the National Democratic Congress.

On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the NDC held elections for leadership positions in its youth and women’s wings in the Central Regional Capital of Cape Coast.



The suspects, who are said to be from opposing factions of the party, are said to have engaged in a violent clash that resulted in three people being injured and property being destroyed.



“After an initial review of police-specific video footage of the event, 16 suspects have so far been identified as some of the people involved in the violence and have been declared wanted.



“A Ghc10,000.00 reward has been set aside for any member of the public who can provide credible information to the police that can lead to the arrest of any of the suspects,” the police said in a statement dated Sunday, December 11, 2022.



