Charlotte Osei shares cryptic response to NPP woman's defense of new EC appointees

Charlotte Osei, former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission,

The former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei has shared a cryptic response to the views expressed by NPP’s communication team member, Ellen Ama Daaku on the partiality or otherwise of the new members of the Electoral Commission

Reacting to a video where Ellen Ama Daaku is captured on TV3 defending the president’s choice of persons for the EC, Charlotte Osei tweeted “I see”.



Speaking as a panellist on TV3’s, New Day show, Ellen Daaku said that regardless of whoever chairs the EC or work for the institution, the results of elections will not be affected.



“And my point is, it doesn’t matter who becomes the EC boss and who the commissioners are. If you would an election, you will win.” she said.



To her, the various parties should rather do their work by ensuring they get their figures right at the polling stations and not who the referee of the election is.



“You should be able to count your vote and know what you got. So that you would have it to defend yourself if you think you’ve been cheated. You should get your acts together down there. Whoever is the referee doesn’t matter get you your job done. Nobody will be comfortable with everybody in this country.” she added.

After swearing in three members to join the EC board by the president on Monday, March 20, 2023, pressure has since been mounting up calling for the resignation of two of the three members.



The two members are Dr Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Tijani.







NW/KPE