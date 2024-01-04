Chartered accountant heavily tipped to win Atwima Nwabiagya North NPP primaries

Frank Yeboah is a lawyer and a chartered accountant

Source: Kwame Kodua, Contributor

The political space in Atwima Nwabiagya North is set to witness a new era with the election of lawyer Frank Yeboah as the NPP's Parliamentary candidate.

The highly celebrated politician, who comes into the contest with rich educational background, has been heavily tipped to pick the Party's Parliamentary candidate ahead of the internal primaries.



Frank Yeboah, who is a Certified Chartered Accountant also holds Master of Science Degree in International Accounting from Anglia Ruskin University and another Bachelor of Science Degree in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brooks.



Political players and experts have already touted the impending election of Frank Yeboah to lead the Atwima Nwabiagya North to the 2024 General Elections.

As the Director of Procurement for the National Health Insurance Authority, lawyer Frank Yeboah, carved a niche for himself in the Ghanaian geopolitical space due to his unique understanding of the political game.



His political activism spans nearly three decades with leading roles in the JA Kufuor campaign and other flagship role for New Patriotic Party under the current Nana Addo led administration.



With rich educational background, Frank Yeboah's ascension to the Parliamentary seat appears closer than ever.