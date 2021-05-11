‘Cheap’ Captain Smart owes me GH¢10,000 for unpaid air condition - Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has described outspoken media personality and anti-corruption campaigner, Captain Smart, as a hypocrite.

Speaking on the Monday, May 10, 2021, edition of the Seat Show on Net 2 TV, Kennedy Agyapong stated that he recently heard Captain Smart asking someone to pay for a loan even though he (Captain Smart) is guilty of refusing to settle his own debts.



According to the businessman, Captain Smart as far back as three years ago bought an air-conditioner from one of his shops at a cost of GHC10,000 but has refused to settle the debt up to date.



“Captain Smart should speak well. This is the last time I am telling him; I don’t mind because he makes a lot of sense and the NPP must listen to him. But today he committed a blunder when I was listening to him. Captain Smart, you came for my air-condition three years ago and up till now, you owe GHC10,000. So, what moral right do you have even to criticize somebody that they don’t pay back their loans?”



“Go to Super K. and Pay. I called my engineer today to find out if Captain Smart has settled his debt, you still owe GHC10,000 three years now. But you are out there bragging that when you go for a loan you need to pay so you can get another one. If you had paid back, the money would have been doing some good business today. So please stop talking plenty, common GHC10,000 you can’t pay. You are a cheap boy,” he stated before walking off the show.



Captain Smart’s constant criticism of the government has not been received well as it is said to be the reason he was recently handed a 30-day suspension by his employer.

According to the General Manager of Angel Broadcasting Network, Kojo Dickson, Captain Smart was suspended by the CEO, Dr Kwaku Oteng, for constantly disrespecting the President, Vice, former President Kufour and the Inspector General of Police.



However, opening up about his suspension, Captain Smart blamed it on pressure on his boss over his constant criticism of ills within the government and his demand for efficient leadership.



He has since started his own media operations after he announced his Smart TV some few days ago. According to Captain Smart, his media operation is a full-fledged media house that will include a TV station, a radio station and an online news portal.



