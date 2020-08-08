Health News

Check children with sickle cell condition regularly- ANAQ founder appeals to heads of schools

Mrs. Ama Nyarko Attefuah Quainoo

President of ANAQ Foundation, Mrs. Ama Nyarko Attefuah Quainoo, has appealed to the school authorities to put measures in place to periodically check on school children with non-communicable diseases, especially sickle cell disease (SCD), during this period where the weather is not favorable to them.

She said some children with sickle cell condition who are writing their Senior High School final examination may have crisis, therefore school heads and teachers should put measures in place should anyone experience such.



Mrs. Attefuah Quainoo, who is a cell disease patient, made the appealed in an interview with otecfmghana.com on Wednesday, August 7, 2020, on how to deal with students with SCD in schools.



“A sickle cell crisis is pain that can begin suddenly and last several hours to several days. School authorities must therefore firstly identify those students with SCD and periodically check on them at this time that the weather is very cold,” she said.

Mrs. Attefuah Quainoo, who is a member of the Ghana Non-Communicable Diseases also advised the children to take their drugs regularly, eat well and avoid exposing their bodies during this period of cold weather and covid-19.



“Underlying health conditions that contribute to the death toll of coronavirus are non-communicable diseases including sickle cell. So while in school make sure you take your drugs, eat well, build your immune system because according to health experts, strong immunity also fights against the deadly Coronavirus,” she broadcast journalist advised.



Wishing them all the best in their final exams, she concluded that “if you have any complaints, contact your heads immediately”.

