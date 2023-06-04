Check out list of Ghanaians, other nationals involved in international fraud and money laundering schemes

File photo

More than three dozen individuals, including several Ghanaians, have been sentenced for their roles in a large-scale fraud and money laundering operation that targeted individuals, corporations, and financial institutions in the United States.

The defendants used various fraudulent schemes, such as business email compromise, romance fraud, and retirement account scams, to steal over $30 million from numerous victims.



The U.S. Department of Justice, along with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, worked tirelessly for over four years to bring justice to the victims affected by this criminal organization.



The individuals involved in the conspiracy fraudulently obtained funds from employee benefit plans, which were then deposited into personal and business bank accounts created as part of the money-laundering scheme.



The stolen funds came from retirement accounts, causing significant financial losses for workers and prospective retirees.



The U.S. Department of Labor's Employee Benefits Security Administration collaborated with law enforcement agencies to safeguard the integrity of employee benefit plans.



“The Department of Justice has tirelessly worked for more than four years to obtain justice for dozens of victims impacted by this brazen criminal organization,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.



“The defendants’ sentences should serve as a stark warning to others that fraud and money laundering crimes are top priorities for this office and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners.”



“Several members of this conspiracy fraudulently obtained funds from ERISA-covered employee benefit plans. The funds, which originated from unwitting individuals’ retirement accounts, were deposited into personal and business bank accounts that were created in furtherance of this money-laundering conspiracy,” justice.gov website detailed The FBI, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the U.S. Secret Service also played crucial roles in the investigation and prosecution of these individuals.



The FBI highlighted that these fraud scams, although non-violent, are not victimless and can have devastating consequences for businesses and individuals who fall victim to them.



The defendants received various prison sentences ranging from one year and one day to eight years and one month, to be followed by supervised release. They were also ordered to pay substantial amounts in restitution to the victims. The specific sentences, restitution amounts, and guilty pleas varied for each defendant.



U.S. District Judge William M. Ray, II, sentenced the following individuals for their respective roles in this criminal scheme:

Joshua Roberts, also known as “Onyx,” 32, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced to eight years and one month in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $9,675,739.73 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on August 10, 2022, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on March 29, 2022.



Darius Sowah Okang, also known as “Michael J. Casey,” “Richard Resser,” “Thomas Vaden,” “Michael Lawson,” “Matthew Reddington,” and “Michael Little,” 32, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was sentenced to seven years and 10 months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $6,204,119 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on March 17, 2022, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and aggravated identity theft on September 2, 2021.



George Kodjo Edem Adatsi, 39, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $3,373,797.43 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on July 21, 2021, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on April 7, 2021.



Benjamin Ibukunoluwa Oye, 29, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, was sentenced to five years in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,163,127.01 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on March 21, 2023, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering on March 4, 2020.



Prince Sheriff Okai, 29, of Mableton, Georgia, was sentenced to four years and nine months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $4,950,586.54 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on January 12, 2021, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on October 6, 2020.



Hamza Abdallah, also known as “Reggie Lewis,” 33, of McDonough, Georgia, was sentenced to four years and nine months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $5,051,473.87 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on February 24, 2021, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on November 18, 2020.



Dominique Raquel Golden, also known as “Desire Tamakloe,” “Mellissa Moore,” “Nicole Nolay,” “Raquel Roberts,” “Maria Henderson,” and “Raquel Golden,” 32, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced to four years and six months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $7,830,607.05 in restitution to victims. She was sentenced on March 28, 2022, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on September 30, 2021.



Kelvin Prince Boateng, 27, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $870,333 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on June 17, 2021, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on March 2, 2021.



Jonathan Kojo Agbemafle, also known as “Skinny,” 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,637,625.01 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on August 8, 2022, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on April 4, 2022.



Blessing Oluwatimilehin Ojo, also known as “Timmy,” 37, of Nigeria, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,711,304 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on October 26, 2022, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on July 19, 2022.



Desire Elorm Tamakloe, also known as “Chubby,” 28, of Smyrna, Georgia, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,215,357.81 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on April 18, 2023, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on October 13, 2022.

Stephen Abbu Jenkins, also known as “Face,” “Steven Abbu Jenkins,” “Steven Jenkins,” and “Steve Jenkins,” 56, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to three years and seven months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $726,290 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on February 22, 2023, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on August 8, 2022.



Obinna Nwosu, 29, of Douglasville, Georgia, was sentenced to three years and one month in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,045,065.75 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on December 16, 2020, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on September 17, 2020.



Ojebe Obewu Ojebe, 30, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to three years and one month in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $893,879.55 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on September 27, 2022, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on June 2, 2022.



Francesco Benjamin, also known as “B-More,” 33, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to three years and one month in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $987,070 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on March 1, 2023, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on October 19, 2022.



Chukwukadibia Ikechukwu Nnadozie, also known as “Chuka” and “Michael McCord,” 30, of Fayetteville, Georgia, was sentenced to three years and one month in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $231,507.19 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on May 9, 2023, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on November 28, 2022.



Abubakar Sadik Ibrahim, 29, of Mableton, Georgia, was sentenced to three years in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,193,750.27 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on February 1, 2022, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on September 27, 2021.



John Ifeoluwa Onimole, 31, of Powder Springs, Georgia, was sentenced to three years in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,117,966.06 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on April 25, 2023, after pleading guilty to money laundering on December 7, 2022.



Chadrick Jamal Rhodes, 31, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to two years and 11 months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $120,000 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on January 31, 2022, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft on October 12, 2021.



Chadwick Osbourne Stewart, 43, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to two years and eight months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $60,000 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on January 26, 2022, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft on October 22, 2021.



Macario Lee Nelson, a/k/a “Mac,” 27, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to two years and eight months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $120,000 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on February 17, 2022, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft on September 29, 2021.



Afeez Olaide Adeniran, a/k/a “Ola,” 34, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to two years and six months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $352,830.25 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on October 6, 2022, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on August 18, 2022.

Kahlia Andrea Siddiqui, 31, of Chamblee, Georgia, was sentenced to two years and six months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $325,811 in restitution to victims. She was sentenced on February 22, 2023, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on August 9, 2022.



Solomon Agyapong, also known as “Gumpe,” 34, of Marietta, Georgia, was sentenced to two years and six months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $496,123.92 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on April 18, 2023, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on October 11, 2022.



Christopher Akinwande Awonuga, 31, of Fayetteville, Georgia, was sentenced to two years and three months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $113,276.27 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on January 8, 2020, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud on August 22, 2019.



Emanuela Joe Joseph, 37, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was sentenced to two years and three months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $442,557.08 in restitution to victims. She was sentenced on February 21, 2023, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on October 26, 2022.



Seth Appiah Kubi, 63, of Dacula, Georgia, was sentenced to two years in custody, to be followed by one year of supervised release. He was sentenced on July 7, 2020, after pleading guilty to aggravated identity theft on March 4, 2020.



Oluwafunmilade Onamuti, also known as “Mathew Kelvin,” 29, of Duluth, Georgia, was sentenced to one year and 10 months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $167,195 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on July 21, 2021, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on April 7, 2021.



Paul Chinonso Anyanwu, 31, of Hampton, Georgia, was sentenced to one year and six months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $57,000 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on December 19, 2019, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on September 18, 2019.



Casey Broderick Williams, 29, of Covington, Georgia, was sentenced to one year and one day in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $60,000 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on June 2, 2022, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft on July 30, 2019.



Alexus Ciera Johnson, 29, of Mableton, Georgia, was sentenced to one year and one day in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $106,879 in restitution to victims. She was sentenced on May 22, 2023, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on October 11, 2022.



Egale Veonzell Woods, Jr., 44, of East Point, Georgia, was sentenced to one year in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $165,007.19 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on April 21, 2021, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on March 4, 2020.



Gregory Thomas Hudson, 42, of Powder Springs, Georgia, was sentenced to 10 months in custody, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $125,291.45 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on June 27, 2022, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud on March 14, 2022.

Uchechi Chidimma Odus, also known as “Uche,” 26, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to 10 months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $83,345.47 in restitution to victims. She was sentenced on May 17, 2023, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on December 21, 2022.



Matthan Bolaji Ibidapo, also known as “B.J.,” 30, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was sentenced to eight months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release with a portion to be served in home confinement and ordered to pay $82,490.50 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on February 21, 2023, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on November 1, 2022.



Tyler Keon Roussell, 28, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to six months in custody, to be followed by six years of supervised release with a portion served in home confinement, and ordered to pay $368,400.49 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on February 21, 2022, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud on May 16, 2019.



Monique Wheeler, 32, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced to three months in custody, to be followed by three years of supervised release with a portion to be served in home confinement, and ordered to pay $71,010 in restitution to victims. She was sentenced on December 2, 2022, after pleading guilty to money laundering on July 13, 2022.



Chineda Obilom Nwakudu, 28, of McDonough, Georgia, was sentenced to three years of probation with a portion to be served in home confinement and ordered to pay $123,645.85 in restitution to victims. He was sentenced on February 22, 2023, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering on August 23, 2019.



Ahamefule Aso Odus, 30, of Atlanta, Georgia, was convicted by a jury on January 30, 2023, of conspiracy to commit money laundering and multiple substantive money laundering offenses. His sentencing is pending.



Motswana Mulongo, also known as “David Mulongo” and “Henry Tipton,” 38, of Decatur, Georgia, was convicted of conspiracy to commit money laundering on March 10, 2023. His sentencing is scheduled for June 22, 2023.



Oumar Bouyo Mbodj of Kennesaw, Georgia, is deceased, and charges filed against him were dismissed.



With additional files from www.justice.gov



YNA/KPE