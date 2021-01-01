Check out the 21 prophecies released by Prophet Badu Kobi on 31st night

Prophet Badu Kobi, the leader of the Glorious Wave Chapel International has released twenty-one prophecies which he believes could come to pass if certain actions are not taken.
Chief among the prophecies which came on December 31, 2020 at his church is the reversal of the results of the 2020 presidential election by the Supreme Court.
Badu hinted that the NDC will get a favorable ruling in the petition and the 2020 election results as declared by the EC will be overturned.
He also predicted that Kennedy Agyapong, the member of Parliament for Assin Central will be hanged out to dry by his own party, the New Patriotic Party.
He revealed that there will be attempts on the life of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communication Officer of the NDC.
The Prophet said that on Sunday he will release seventeen new prophecies and reveal another batch on January 10, 2020.
He disclosed that the last batch will focus on his church members.
Read the 21 prophecies below
India shall progress than any other country
The economy of America will slow down
The economy of China will tumble
The truth of Ghana's election will come out
NPP will give out Kennedy Agyapong
Deportations from nations worldwide
Iran will worry America
Another virus is coming and the source China and it will pass through Europe
Economies of the world will slow down
Prophets shall be attacked
Because of darkness over Ghana death, poverty, sicknesses will be cheap
A very big funeral will happen in Ghana
Some countries under the UK will start the process of breaking away
2021 will be the year of increased enemies
Bishop Agyinasare, Badu Kobi, Nigel Gaisie have been programmed to be attacked Landcruiser with foreign people have been given pictures of pastors but God won't give them up. It is political and some pastors are involved
NDC should pray for Sammy Gyamfi. Some people want to kill him spiritually.
The owner of Angel FM should pray. There is a conspiracy to bring his business down in 2021. Captain Smart should ask me who sent people to his house.
Citizens are going to fight police and military
Serious in-fighting in the NPP and secrets will come out
Jean Mensa's life is in danger
More protests across nations
