Check out the full result of the 2020 Presidential election

As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has received the endorsement of Ghanaians to run the country for the next four years.

Nana Akufo-Addo, who led the New Patriotic Party into the December 7 polls, had 6,730,413 votes out of a total of 13,434,574, representing 51.59%.



John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), came second with 6,214,889 which represents 47.36% of the total ballots cast.



But the two were not the only candidates on the presidential ballot paper. In fact there were ten other people who were also interested in the presidential seat but their ambition did not see the light of day.



Of the lots, Christian Kwabena Andrews of the Ghana Union Movement came close to the one percent vote mark with a total vote of 105,565 representing 0.805% of total votes cast.



He actually did better than the ‘shocker’ Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention People Party who had just 12,215 which represents 0.093%.

Below is the full list of the result of the 2020 Presidential election:



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NPP) – 6,730,413 (51.295%)



John Dramani Mahama (NDC) – 6,214,889 (47.366%)



Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM) – 105,565 (0.805%)



Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (CPP) – 12,215 (0.093%)

Akua Donkor (GFP) – 5,575 (0.024%)



Henry Herbert Lartey (GCPP) – 3574 (0.027%)



Hassan Ayariga (APC) – 7,140 (0.054%)



Percival Kofi Akpaloo (LPG) – 7,690 (0.059%)



David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera (PNC) – 10,887 (0.083% ) Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku (PPP) – 6,848 (0.052%)

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings (NDP) – 6,612 (0.050%)



Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker (Independent candidate) – 9,703 (0.074%)



Note that the results are without the Techiman South Constituency. The EC chairperson disclosed that the Techiman South result is being contended but will not have any impact on the final verdict.



