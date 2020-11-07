Check the indiscipline among your colleagues first before attacking the EC - Lawyer to Haruna

Private legal practitioner, Mr. Maurice Ampaw, has asked Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu to channel his energy into tackling what he described as ‘Indiscipline’ among his colleagues rather than ‘attacking’ the Electoral Commission.

According to him, no MP has the moral right to criticize the EC boss for not showing up earlier in parliament considering the fact that they have not been regularly attending parliamentary proceedings.



“Ask Haruna Iddrisu that how many times parliamentarians even go for parliamentary proceedings. The level of indiscipline in the house, coupled with people not showing up in parliament…but because of hypocrisy, they are not seeing that one. The EC is busy trying to put things together for the elections and you are here criticizing her. Tell Haruna Iddrisu that he is not serious,” he exclusively told GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa, who earlier attributed the reason for not showing up in parliament to the fact that she received a late notice has finally honored the invitation.

The EC Chair is today, Saturday, November 7, 2020 briefing the parliament on the EC's preparedness ahead of the December polls.



