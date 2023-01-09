Check your conduct, pronouncements in public - Agyinasare advises NDC executives

Archbishop Charles AgyinAsare, Founder of the Perez Chapel International

Source: GNA

Archbishop Charles AgyinAsare, Founder of the Perez Chapel International, has advised the new national executive members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be circumspect in their pronouncements in public.

He also reminded them to appreciate the Ghanaian culture of decorum and circumspection and be conscious of the unintended effect emanating from their public pronouncements.



“In opposition, you are government in waiting… so, your public conduct and statements will reflect the kind of government you will be when you are entrusted with power.”



Archbishop Agyin-Asare gave the advice at a thanksgiving service for the new National Executive members and Greater Accra Executive of the NDC at the Perez Chapel International at Dzorwulu in Accra.



Mr Johnson Aseidu Nketia, National Chairman of the NDC, led the delegation to join the Christian community to thank God for helping the Party to have a successful congress late last year.



Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the Party, Madam Shirley Ayittey, Second Vice Chairman, Mr Godwin Ako Gunn, Second Deputy National Communication Officer, Mr Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, Greater Accra Regional Chairman, and some NDC Members of Parliament (MPs) were at the service.

The Archbishop expressed worry about the increasing monetisation of politics in the country, noting that corruption had become the bane of the country and cautioned people, who gained political power against using it as means to amass wealth for themselves and their families.



He said political parties as agents of development must implement sound social and economic policies to improve on the living conditions of the people.



The Archbishop said it was imperative that political parties seeking to be in government espoused sound policy alternative on national issues that would give hope to the people and not only criticise the government.



Mr Aseidu Nketia thanked the Archbishop for the advice and said for over a year, the NDC had elected executives from the branches, regional to the national level.



He said before they embarked on the restructuring exercise, they sought the face of God and prayed that God should take them through those elections and believed that the Party was stronger now than before.

“We are here because the Lord has taken us through all these processes and we did not suffer any significant accident that caused any life or injuries… So, at the end of the exercise, we did not have any option than to go back and thanked the Lord for what he has done for us,” he said.



Mr Nketia said the Party was yet to start the next phase of the election exercise, which involved the election of candidates for 276 constituencies and the flagbearer for the 2024 election.



“We know if we thank the Lord, He will shower us with more blessings to see us through the next phase of the exercise, so we found it compelling to come and thank the Lord for how far he has brought the NDC, ” he stated.