Check your eye regularly for early detection, don't wait till late - Juanita Aryeh

Some members of Orbis International-Ghana

Programme Manager of Orbis International-Ghana, Juanita Aryeh has asked Ghanaians to prioritise their optical health instead of waiting till danger.

According to her, the eye, which forms the lightning part of the body should always be cared for, indicating that people shouldn't wait to see it in danger before they care for it.



She disclosed this in an interview with the media after she had led a team from Orbis International to organise a free eye screening for three communities in the Ashanti region.



The communities which benefited from the organisation's kind gesture included, Mankranso, Kunsu, and Beposo, all in the Ahafo Ano South-West District.



The exercise which was done in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service was in commemoration of World Sight Day which is celebrated on October 13, every year.



Juanita Aryeh added that Orbis had been working closely with institutions such as the Ghana Health Service and Ghana Education Service in the Ashanti Region to provide eye care services for their stakeholders and the general public.

World Sight Day which is an international day of awareness seeks to focus attention on the global issue of eye health by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB).



The theme for this year's program was, "Love Your Health".



Prior to the day, Orbis had also organised screening for three special schools in the Region, including the Garden City Special School, Ashanti School for the Deaf, and Community Vocational Special School at Deduako.



Madam Juanita Aryeh disclosed that, the organisation chose to attend to students in the special schools ahead of the celebration because they believed in inclusion and diversity.



Further commenting on this year's program, she said the team would also pick out those who needed further treatment and refer them to the appropriate facilities to receive more attention to save their eyes. She also pledged that Orbis would do a follow-up to ensure such persons were taken care of.