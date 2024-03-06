Chef Faila invited to International Horticultural Expo in Qatar

Chef Faila Abdul Razak

Executive Chef Faila Abdul Razak, who recently attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, is set to represent Ghana at the International Horticultural Expo in Doha, Qatar.

According to a statement released on March 5, this follows an invitation from the Ghana Tourism Authority for Chef Faila to work with a resident caterer at the Expo to display the rich flavours and cultural diversity of Ghana through its traditional dishes.



She will be serving Ghanaian delicacies such as jollof rice, fried yam, and kelewele, as well as authentic Ghanaian drinks such as millet drink, cocoa drink, and sobolo.



Chef Faila expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to share her passion for Ghanaian cuisine with a global audience.



She said she was looking forward to showcasing the vibrant culinary traditions of Ghana and making Ghana proud at the expo.

"Participating in the International Horticultural Expo is an incredible opportunity for me to share my passion for Ghanaian cuisine with a global audience.



"I'm excited to bring my expertise and creativity to the forefront, highlighting the vibrant culinary traditions of Ghana and contributing to the success of Ghana Day at the expo," she said in the statement.



Chef Faila will leave Ghana on March 6 for the event. It is expected to begin on March 9 and end on March 12. She will be wearing the specially designed "VisitGhana" attire and will be sharing her experiences on social media platforms.