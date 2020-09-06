Regional News

Chereponi defies heavy rains to give Bawumia a fitting reception

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited Chereponi on Saturday, September 5

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's visit to Chereponi on Saturday was heralded with a heavy downpour, but enthusiastic constituents defied the heavy rains to welcome the vice president.

The Vice President, who is currently on a working visit of the northern part of the country, visited Chereponi on Saturday on the third day of his tour.



Despite the Vice President's visit not meant for a large congregation due to coronavirus safety measures, Chereponi eagerly waited for the arrival of Bawumia, and not even the heavy rains could stop them.



As the Vice President's entourage arrived, news of his arrival spread through town and scores of people defied the heavy rains and trooped out to welcome him.



Before the Vice President and his entourage proceeded to the venue for his interactions, he paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Chereponi Traditional Area, Nyanyame Kofi Malaba VIII.



The Paramount Chief commended Dr Bawumia for his frequent visits to the area since becoming Vice President, as well as President Akufo-Addo for his flagship programmes, which he said are benefitting the poor.

The Paramount Chief was particularly grateful to the government for the Free SHS policy, as well as the One Village One Dam initiative, which he said has brought relief to farmers.



He also expressed appreciation to the government for bringing development to Chereponi, citing the water system in the area and the rehabilitation of roads in the area.



Dr Bawumia addressed identifiable groups inside a church auditorium but scores of people spontaneously trooped to the ground to catch a glimpse of him.



Speaking, Dr Bawumia said President Akufo-Addo has proven to be a leader who is for inclusive development through policies such as Free SHS, One Village One Dam, Planting For Food and Jobs, among others.



The Vice President urged them to reject former President Mahama's lure for a second chance because his track record of cancelling pro-poor programmes such as teacher and nursing trainee allowances, Arabic instructors allowance, and others, is an indication that he cannot be trusted with the good policies initiated by President Akufo-Addo.

Dr. Bawumia stressed that Nana Akufo-Addo as a development leader has brought development to Chereponi in just three and a half years and listed several projects in various towns within the constituency.



He urged them to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo in December to continue with his good works.



As the Vice President's entourage set out to exit the town after the program, scores of enthusiastic people on motorbikes and on foot, sang and escorted him until he left the town.

