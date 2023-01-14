Chiana SHS: Child Rights wants findings from investigations published

Bright Appiah, Executive Director of Child Rights International

Child Rights International is calling on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to publish the findings from the investigations conducted on the 8 students who insulted Akufo-Addo.

This comes after some eight students of the Chiana Senior High School in the Kasena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region were sacked for insulting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



A letter from the Ghana Education Service (GES) addressed to the parents of the students noted that the conduct was considered very undesirable and contrary to the acceptable standards of conduct generally required of any student in our educational system in Ghana.



GES has since admonished the students to use the dismissal as a major turning point in their lives to bring about the desired change in their behaviors.



In an earlier statement, GES apologized to the President on behalf of the school and the students and assured the general public that the GES will investigate the issue and make the findings public.

“Management of the GES wishes to extend our sincere apology to the President and the general public on behalf of the students and the school,” the statement added.



Reacting to the development in a statement, Child Rights international has called on hinges on Ghana Education Service (GES) to publish the findings of their investigations to the general public as stated in their earlier press release.



“CRI therefore hinges on the above statements to call on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to publish the findings of their investigations to the general public as stated in their earlier press release, highlighting the concerns of due processes followed in arriving at the conclusion of dismissal vis-a-vis the best interest of the child as enshrined in the Children’s Act (560)1998.”



“CRI stands by the belief that “Educational and moral principles are not subjects of dismissal that further deny children their right to education, on the contrary, such behaviours exhibited must be subjected to correctional and rehabilitation programmes to ensure and uphold the best interest of the child in all matters involving children and their education. The conduct of the state has always expressed interest in protecting children rather than victimizing them,” the statement from Child Rights read.